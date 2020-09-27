What the papers say – September 27

Concerns about the long-term effects of coronavirus and significant new appointments in UK broadcasting are among the stories on the front pages.

The Observer reports Boris Johnson is “facing a massive parliamentary revolt” over the manner in which he is imposing pandemic restrictions without first speaking to MPs.

There may be as many as 500,000 survivors of coronavirus suffering from long-term symptoms, according to Sunday People.

The Sunday Express reports ‘hundreds of coronavirus heroes’ will be named in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

The NHS coronavirus test and trace app is described in the Daily Star Sunday as a “shambles” after it was revealed it would not “log NHS tests”.

The Prince of Wales says in The Sunday Telegraph that one million young people could need “urgent help” to protect their futures from the pandemic.

Mr Johnson is “ushering in a revolution” in British broadcasting by offering top positions at the BBC and Ofcom to Lord Moore and Paul Dacre, reports The Sunday Times.

A group of charities, celebrities and chefs urge the Prime Minister in The Mail on Sunday not to allow sub-standard food “from flooding the UK” under post-Brexit trade deals.

And the Sunday Mirror says an IVF donor has won a large compensation payout after his sperm was distributed to gay couples against his will.