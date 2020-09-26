There has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present – Charles

The Prince of Wales has warned that there has “never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present”, and that the coronavirus crisis would leave more young people in need of support.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Charles said that the challenge of helping those in need was “unquestionably vast, but…not insurmountable”.

“For anyone, this is a difficult time – but it is a particularly difficult time to be young,” he said.

“I have always felt that it is the young people who have lived through the toughest experiences who have most to offer back to society.”

Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Trust, was set up in 1976 to provide vulnerable young people with opportunities and life skills.

The prince said that it was “humbling” and “hugely encouraging” to see such people overcome their challenges and go on to support younger generations in their communities.

“This is the virtuous circle I always hoped would be achieved,” he said.

“Over all these years since the Trust was launched, there has never been an easy time.

“However, there has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present, when the pandemic has left perhaps another million young people needing urgent help to protect their futures.

“The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable.”

The Prince’s Trust set up the Young People Relief Fund in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic to provide extra support to young people affected by the impact of the virus.

Charles said he was “moved more than I can possibly say” by the network of supporters, partners and funders and their “continued, overwhelming generosity and compassion.”

He also praised the achievements of the young people involved with the Trust whose “courage, determination and enthusiasm” provided motivation for the Trust’s ongoing work.

“They are a credit to themselves, their families and their communities, and our society is so much richer for what they have achieved,” he said.