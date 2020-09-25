Two men face manslaughter charges over worker’s death in building collapse

Two men are to face manslaughter charges after a worker died when an old church building collapsed, police said.

Keith Young, 72, and Stewart Swain, 53, have received postal requisitions to attend Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on October 21 to each face a charge of gross negligence manslaughter.

The charges relate to the death of Jeffrey Plevey, 55, who was killed when the Citadel building collapsed in July 2017 in the Splott area of Cardiff.

Mr Plevey died in the incident in Splott in 2017 (South Wales Police/PA)

Mr Young, from Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, will also face a charge of failure to discharge a duty contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.

South Wales Police said five companies and three other men have also received postal requisitions in relation to offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The companies and individuals are:

– Swain Scaffolding Limited

– South Wales Safety Consultancy Limited

– Amos Projects Limited

– Strongs Partnership Limited

– NJP Consultant Engineers Limited

– Mark Gulley, 58, from Penarth, South Wales.

– Richard Dean, 58, from Abertillery, South Wales.

– Philip Thomas, 55, from Thornhill, Cardiff.

South Wales Police said Mr Plevey’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by the force.

At the time of his death, his family said: “We are saddened to announce the passing of Jeff, a much-loved and treasured member of our family.

“A hard-working man who was always life and soul of any gathering, of which there were many.

“He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”