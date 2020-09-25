Survey: Two thirds of Britons want Harry and Meghan to lose titles

More than two thirds of Britons believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have their royal titles taken away from them, a new survey suggests.

The study for Tatler magazine also showed the majority of respondents believed Meghan should not be commenting on US politics.

It comes as the couple this week drew criticism for participating in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote, which was perceived as critical of President Donald Trump, although the Tatler survey was conducted last month.

The data, collected by research consultancy Savanta Comres, polled 4,174 British adults, only taking results from those who expressed an opinion when questioned.

The November edition of Tatler (Tolga Akmen/Tatler/PA)

It found 68% agreed Harry and Meghan should have their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken from them, following their step down from royal life and their move to the US.

A total of 63% agreed Meghan, although American, should not be commenting on US politics.

And 35% concurred that the duchess “wants to be president of the United States one day”.

The results are contained in the November issue of Tatler, available on newsstands and via digital download next Thursday: https://www.tatler.com/article/meghan-markle-november-2020-cover