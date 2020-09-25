Advertising
Key figures from the royal accounts
Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have published their annual financial reports for 2019-2020.
Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2019-2020:
£15 million – Expected shortfall of income over the next three years from the Royal Collection Trust that supplements the Sovereign Grant.
£20 million – Expected shortfall of funding for the 10-year £369 million refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.
£69.4 million – Taxpayer funds spent by the monarchy on official duties such as travel, as well as other costs including staff, hospitality and property maintenance – a rise of £2.4 million or 4% from £67 million in 2018/2019.
£82.4 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, made up of £49.4 million for the “core” funding and an extra £33 million for the reservicing of Buckingham Palace.
£13 million – Held in reserve to pay for future phases of building works at Buckingham Palace.
£1.23 – Cost per person in the UK of funding the total Sovereign Grant.
74p – Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant for official duties – not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works.
296 – Official duties carried out by the Queen in the last year.
Almost 3,200 – Engagements by royals in the UK and overseas.
139,000 – Guests welcomed by the Queen and royal family at royal residences.
488 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £24.4 million.
£2.6 million – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality, listed in the Buckingham Palace accounts.
£5.3 million – Cost of official royal travel, up 15% from £4.6 million the previous year.
£5.6 million – The Prince of Wales’s bill for the Sussexes and the Cambridges’ activities, plus Charles’s other expenditure including his capital expenditure and transfer to reserves.
£3.2 million – Charles’s non-official expenditure.
£22.2 million – Charles’s annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate.
£521,000 – Official costs of Charles’s London office and official residence Clarence House.
£4.86 million – Charles’s tax bill.
114 – Charles’s full-time equivalent official staff including 1.3 full-time butlers, 4.4 chefs, 2.5 valets and dressers, three chauffeurs and 8.2 house managers and housekeeper staff.
£245,643 – Cost to taxpayer for flights for Harry and Meghan tour to Southern Africa.
£210,345 – Cost of chartered flight by Charles to Oman following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
£15,848 – Cost of chartered flight taken by the Duke of York to attend a golf championship in Northern Ireland.
£16,440 – The Princess Royal’s chartered flight costs to Rome to watch a Six Nations’ rugby match.
£117,116 – Travel for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Pakistan.
