Menu

Advertising

Key figures from the royal accounts

UK News | Published:

Buckingham Palace and Clarence House have published their annual financial reports for 2019-2020.

Buckingham Palace

Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2019-2020:

£15 million – Expected shortfall of income over the next three years from the Royal Collection Trust that supplements the Sovereign Grant.

£20 million – Expected shortfall of funding for the 10-year £369 million refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.

£69.4 million – Taxpayer funds spent by the monarchy on official duties such as travel, as well as other costs including staff, hospitality and property maintenance – a rise of £2.4 million or 4% from £67 million in 2018/2019.

£82.4 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, made up of £49.4 million for the “core” funding and an extra £33 million for the reservicing of Buckingham Palace.

£13 million – Held in reserve to pay for future phases of building works at Buckingham Palace.

£1.23 – Cost per person in the UK of funding the total Sovereign Grant.

74p – Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant for official duties – not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works.

Advertising

The royals
The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Victoria Jones/PA)

296 – Official duties carried out by the Queen in the last year.

Almost 3,200 – Engagements by royals in the UK and overseas.

139,000 – Guests welcomed by the Queen and royal family at royal residences.

Advertising

488 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £24.4 million.

£2.6 million  – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality, listed in the Buckingham Palace accounts.

£5.3 million – Cost of official royal travel, up 15% from £4.6 million the previous year.

£5.6 million – The Prince of Wales’s bill for the Sussexes and the Cambridges’ activities, plus Charles’s other expenditure including his capital expenditure and transfer to reserves.

£3.2 million – Charles’s non-official expenditure.

£22.2 million – Charles’s annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate.

£521,000 – Official costs of Charles’s London office and official residence Clarence House.

£4.86 million – Charles’s tax bill.

114 – Charles’s full-time equivalent official staff including 1.3 full-time butlers, 4.4 chefs, 2.5 valets and dressers, three chauffeurs and 8.2 house managers and housekeeper staff.

£245,643 – Cost to taxpayer for flights for Harry and Meghan tour to Southern Africa.

£210,345 – Cost of chartered flight by Charles to Oman following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

£15,848  – Cost of chartered flight taken by the Duke of York to attend a golf championship in Northern Ireland.

£16,440 – The Princess Royal’s chartered flight costs to Rome to watch a Six Nations’ rugby match.

£117,116 – Travel for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Pakistan.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News