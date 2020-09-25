Advertising
Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli placed into local lockdowns
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said cases of coronavirus were ‘rising rapidly’ in the areas.
Cardiff will become the first capital city in Great Britain to be placed under a local lockdown from 6pm on Sunday, Wales’ health minister has said.
Vaughan Gething said restrictions will also come into force for Swansea at the same point while the town of Llanelli will be placed under lockdown a day earlier at 6pm on Saturday.
It means 1.5 million people in Wales, just under half the population, will be under local lockdowns from the start of next week due to “rapidly” rising coronavirus cases.
Measures are already in place in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The restrictions for Cardiff and Swansea, Wales’ two biggest cities, and Llanelli in Carmarthenshire mean people will not be able to enter or leave the areas without a reasonable excuse.
Extended household rules will be suspended, meaning people will also not be able to meet indoors with anyone they do not live with, while people must also work at home if possible.
On Friday, Mr Gething warned that the time before the lockdowns come into force should not be used to have a “big blowout” over the weekend.
He told the Welsh Government’s Covid-19 briefing in Cardiff: “The measures reflect the seriousness of the position, and we ask people to reflect on that and their own conduct and to avoid unnecessary contact with other people.”
Mr Gething said the Welsh Government would keep a “close eye” on rising cases in Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen over the weekend.
