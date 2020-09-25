Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli placed into local lockdowns

Cardiff will become the first capital city in Great Britain to be placed under a local lockdown from 6pm on Sunday, Wales’ health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething said restrictions will also come into force for Swansea at the same point while the town of Llanelli will be placed under lockdown a day earlier at 6pm on Saturday.

It means 1.5 million people in Wales, just under half the population, will be under local lockdowns from the start of next week due to “rapidly” rising coronavirus cases.

Measures are already in place in Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

⚠️ New local rules will be in place for Llanelli from 6pm tomorrow. Cardiff and Swansea will follow, with local rules being introduced at 6pm Sunday. This is due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and evidence of community transmission. More in the thread below ? pic.twitter.com/o7CQdVsobD — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) September 25, 2020

The restrictions for Cardiff and Swansea, Wales’ two biggest cities, and Llanelli in Carmarthenshire mean people will not be able to enter or leave the areas without a reasonable excuse.

Extended household rules will be suspended, meaning people will also not be able to meet indoors with anyone they do not live with, while people must also work at home if possible.

On Friday, Mr Gething warned that the time before the lockdowns come into force should not be used to have a “big blowout” over the weekend.

He told the Welsh Government’s Covid-19 briefing in Cardiff: “The measures reflect the seriousness of the position, and we ask people to reflect on that and their own conduct and to avoid unnecessary contact with other people.”

Mr Gething said the Welsh Government would keep a “close eye” on rising cases in Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan and Torfaen over the weekend.