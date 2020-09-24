Two men die after Salford police chase ends in collision

Two men have died and three people were admitted to hospital with serious injuries after a police chase in Salford ended with a road collision on Wednesday night, police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement officers pursued a speeding car on Frederick Road around 11.40pm on Wednesday night, and that the vehicle collided with two other vehicles.

Two men from the pursued vehicle were pronounced dead a short time later.

A man and two women from one of the other vehicles were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident has been referred to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch “in line with normal procedure”, GMP said.

No arrests have been made.