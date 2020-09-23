Advertising
What the papers say – September 23
Today’s front pages are dominated by the threat of a new national lockdown in response to growing coronavirus cases.
Reactions to the Prime Minister’s announcement of new pandemic measures dominate the papers.
The Daily Mail outlines the latest “draconian orders” which include 10pm pub curfews, a U-turn over home working and new fines.
The Daily Express says the Prime Minister has appealed to the country to summon “discipline, resolve and the spirit of togetherness” to avoid a widespread loss of life this winter.
Boris Johnson is quoted in The Daily Telegraph as saying the fight against the virus “is by no means over”, while he adds in Metro and The Independent the latest crackdown could last at least six months.
The Financial Times reports Mr Johnson has warned of a “perilous” time in the months ahead, with The Times quoting him as saying it will be a “struggle humanity will win”.
The public must follow the new rules or “risk a second lockdown”, the PM says in The Guardian, which adds that the Chancellor is considering replacing the furlough scheme with German-style wage subsidies.
But leading scientists have warned Mr Johnson the latest restrictions “won’t cut infection rate”, according to the i.
The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, says the Prime Minister is “in last chance saloon”, with the Daily Star pointing out the changes in the Government’s guidance.
