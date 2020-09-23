Advertising
MP’s likeness to airline pilot during virtual contributions amuses Speaker
The Harrow East MP has been compared to a pilot during his virtual contributions to Parliament.
An MP’s likeness to an airline pilot has proven to be a source of amusement for House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
Conservative Bob Blackman has been contributing virtually to Parliament since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in mid-March.
The Harrow East MP’s appearances in the Chamber via video link while wearing a headset led Sir Lindsay to jokingly refer to his appearance being suited to someone landing a plane.
On one occasion when inviting Mr Blackman to speak, the Speaker said: “Ground control to first officer Bob Blackman!”
The MP responded: “Thank you Mr Speaker, and if you knew the broadband experience in north London, you’d know why I need to wear this headset.”
Speaking to the PA News Agency, Mr Blackman said: “(There’s) nothing wrong with mild leg-pulling as long as it is in the right spirit and this is in that category!
“I think Mr Speaker is secretly rather jealous of my rather natty headphones and microphone!”
He added: “I certainly take the view that I would rather be heard loud and clear than suffer a garbled end to my question as has happened to so many of my colleagues.
“It is also better to be recognised than being anonymous!”
