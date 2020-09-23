Man, 32, arrested over south London murder

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to reports that a man was on fire.

The Metropolitan Police said the man is in custody at a south London police station after being arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest has been made by detectives investigating the death of Loeike Guei, 23, of Thornton Heath, south London.

Police were called to Commonside East, Mitcham, at 6.12am on September 17 to reports of a man on fire.

Officers attended and the body of a man was found.

The deceased has been named as Mr Guei. His family have been told about the arrest.

A post-mortem examination gave a head injury as the preliminary cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, of the Specialist Crime Command, said: “Loeike’s family have been intensely shocked by the loss of their loved one and are at the very beginning of coming to terms with their grief.

“Foremost in our thoughts are their welfare – they are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected at this terribly sad time.”

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police, including those who may have seen any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area.

Mr Jolley said: “You may have information that may seem insignificant but could prove crucial to our investigation. I urge you to contact us immediately, or tell us what you know via Crimestoppers if you wish. What matters most is that you make the call.

“Loeike’s family are traumatised and we need the support of the public in bringing them justice.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting CAD 1135/17Sep. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.