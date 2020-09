The coronavirus pandemic has changed the face of the high street in the six months since Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK into lockdown on March 23.

Here is a snapshot of how the high street has changed captured by the photographers at the PA news agency.

Signage outside a greengrocers on the High Street in Henleaze, Bristol, advises shoppers to wear face coverings (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man holds a cigarette in his mouth despite wearing a mask in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shoppers walk through Huyton Village Shops in Knowsley, Merseyside, many of which are closed, six months on from lockdown (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman wears a full face visor as she conducts a survey in the relatively empty shopping area of East Street, Bedminster, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man wearing a face covering walks past graffiti with the slogan Mask On covering a vacant shop window in the High Street in Worcester (David Davies/PA)

A woman walks past a Rainbows for the NHS mosaic made up of pictures and stories submitted during the pandemic at Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A sign at a crossing point in Glasgow city centre aims to help limit the spread of Covid-19 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Customers in a socially distanced queue outside Nationwide Building Society in the High Street in Worcester (David Davies/PA)

A greeting card shop in Islington, north London, displays reusable face covers in the window (Yui Mok/PA)

A social distancing information sign in front of a Marks and Spencer shop window in Reading, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

People walk past a closed-down Laura Ashley shop, with messages from staff and customers in the shop window, on the High Street in Winchester, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A notice on a billboard encourages customers to help keep firms in business in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Market stalls remain open at the Moor Open Market in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, but face coverings are a common sight (Tim Goode/PA)

The newly pedestrianised Union Street in Dundee has been painted with a colourful zebra crossing-style mural to encourage people to explore the street (Jane Barlow/PA)