In Pictures: Britons enjoy post-10pm drinks as last chance saloon approaches

UK News | Published:

Boris Johnson has warned the early closing time could last for six months.

Late-night drinkers after 10pm in Soho

Revellers have enjoyed one of the final few nights of late drinking before a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants comes into force.

From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants in England and Wales will be table service-only and hospitality venues will be subject to a 10pm closing time, under coronavirus restrictions which Boris Johnson has warned could last the next six months. In Scotland the 10pm curfew starts on Friday, while closing hours are unrestricted, so far, in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 22, 2020
(Yui Mok/PA)
