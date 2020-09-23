Beatrice reunited with wedding dress ahead of exhibition

Princess Beatrice has been reunited with her wedding gown ahead of the vintage dress going on public display.

The Queen’s granddaughter was excited to see her gown for the first time since she exchanged vows with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July.

Beatrice wore a face mask as she toured the display at Windsor Castle, which will open to visitors on Thursday and features her wedding shoes and a replica of her bouquet.

Beatrice had not seen her wedding dress since her big day (Steve Parsons/PA)

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition who hosted the visit, said: “It was a really lovely moment for her to be reunited with her dress and to be able to see it as part of the display in the state dining room.”

The princess and her husband had planned to marry in May in the Chapel Royal followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

But the royal nuptials were left in disarray when the country went into lockdown in March, and they eventually wed in private at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on July 17, in front of a handful of guests including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ms de Guitaut added: “She seemed really, really happy and we talked about the history of the dress and its wearing by the Queen and the alternations that were made to turn it into a wedding dress.”

Advertising

Edoardo and Beatrice on their wedding day (Benjamin Wheeler/PA)

Beatrice’s gown was loaned by her grandmother and was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the 1960s.

The Queen first wore the taffeta gown for a state dinner at the British Embassy in Rome during a visit in 1961.

She also wore it to the world premiere of Lawrence Of Arabia at the Odeon Leicester Square in December 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Advertising

It is not clear how Beatrice discovered the gown out of the thousands worn by the Queen but Ms de Guitaut added: “She said it felt like the right one, and she could envisage herself in it – so it stood out.”

The Queen arriving at the premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia wearing the gown (PA)

The wedding gown was altered for Beatrice by the Queen’s personal adviser and dresser Angela Kelly and fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

It is made of peau de soie taffeta, and features geometric hand embroidery in crystals and diamantes over the bodice, waist and hips, while the skirt is trimmed with a band of ivory duchesse satin.