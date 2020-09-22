Weddings capped at 15 people, Boris Johnson announces

Wedding ceremonies and receptions in England are to be capped at 15 people, as part of new coronavirus restrictions to curb a surge in cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the number of people permitted at wedding celebrations is to be halved, in a bid to “tighten up” the current rule of six.

But he added that funeral services would be exempt from the restrictions announced on Tuesday, with the maximum number of mourners remaining at 30.

Celebrations held this weekend will narrowly avoid the new restrictions, which come into effect in England on Monday.

Setting out the measures in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: “Fifth, now is the time to tighten up the rule of six.

Kensal Green Cemetery in London as seen through a window (Ian Nicholson/PA)

“I’m afraid that from Monday a maximum of 15 people will be able to attend wedding ceremonies and receptions, though up to 30 can still attend a funeral as now.”

Current guidance states that up to 30 attendees are permitted in Wales, while in Scotland, ceremonies and receptions are limited to 20 people, and numbers are dependent on the venue in Northern Ireland.

Advertising

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies and receptions were included in a list of exemptions to the ban on social gatherings of more than six in England, with up to 30 people, including the couple, allowed to attend.

Funeral services remain exempt from the rule of six, unless specified in areas with local lockdown restrictions.

The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) welcomed the decision not to further reduce the number of mourners, allowing families to be “supported through their grief by a small number of close friends and family”.

“Funeral directors are working closely with crematoria, places of worship and other funeral venues to ensure that these small funeral services take place in a Covid-secure way,” a spokeswoman said.

Advertising

“We are seeking clarification on the implications for funeral receptions/wakes – but our priority for families will always be to make sure that they are able to be present for the burial or cremation – and any faith-led rituals that form part of the funeral service – as you only ever have one chance to say goodbye.”

A maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend a funeral in England and Wales, while no more than 20 are permitted in Scotland, and it is dependent on the venue size in Northern Ireland.

The ban on gatherings of more than six applies to wakes or receptions held in private homes or gardens in England, unless those attending are all from the same household or support bubble.