Police release images of suspects in fatal north London stabbing

Detectives have released a CCTV image of two suspects they are seeking in relation to a fatal stabbing in north London earlier this month.

Police were called at 8pm on Monday September 14 to North Road, Islington, after 18-year-old Kamal Nuur was found suffering from stab injuries – and although paramedics treated him at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have yet been made.

Detectives believe the victim was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close, just off North Road by two male suspects who then fled in the direction of York Way.

The released image show the men in North Road, cycling towards York Way after the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge from Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime north command said: “These images are significant as we piece together the events that led to the attack on Kamal.

“He suffered horrific injuries in the attack that took place and was set upon for no apparent reason.

“I believe the public can assist in not only telling us where these suspects were heading to, but also someone will know who they are.

“Such grotesque, brazen acts of violence cannot be acceptable, anyone providing information can have the assurance it will be held in the strictest confidence.

“Those responsible do not deserve any protection; Kamal’s family are shocked at his death and will never come to terms with losing him in such a violent way.”

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.