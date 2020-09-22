Key points: Nicola Sturgeon sets out new Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a range of new measures to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in Scotland.

They will be reviewed after three weeks but the First Minister warned they may be needed for longer.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key points of her statement in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Pubs will have to close at 10pm

– Visiting other homes is banned. The measure comes into force on Friday but Ms Sturgeon has asked people to follow the rule from Wednesday.

There will be exceptions for those living alone or alone with children, who form extended households.

This includes couples who do not live together, grandparents providing childcare, and tradespeople.

– Bars and restaurants will be required to close at 10pm from Friday. Ms Sturgeon said further restrictions, including possible closures, will be “unavoidable” if social distancing and other measures are not followed.

– The Scottish Government is advising against car sharing with other households.

– Holidaymakers are urged not to book travel overseas for the October break.

– Everyone who can work from home, should work from home.

The return of fans to sports stadiums is unlikely to take place next month

– The rule of six remains – people can meet up with a maximum of six people from one other household in public indoor places or outdoors.

Outdoors, children under 12 are exempt from these rules and young people aged 12 to 18 will be exempt from the household limit.

– Indicative dates previously outlined for lockdown easing on October 5 – such as the return of fans to Scottish sports stadiums – are “unlikely to go ahead” on that date.

– Vulnerable people are not being asked to return to shielding.

-Financial support of £500 will be made available for those on low incomes who have to self isolate due to coronavirus.

– A so-called circuit breaker, or short period of nationwide lockdown, will be kept under review.