Face masks to be mandatory for retail staff and indoor hospitality customers

Face coverings will be mandatory for retail staff and customers moving around indoor hospitality venues in England from Monday, the Government has announced.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs as he laid out new restrictions that steps must be taken to stop coronavirus from being transmitted in bars and restaurants.

Face coverings – currently mandatory for customers in shops, museums and on public transport, among other places – will now also be required for staff and customers moving around indoor hospitality.

They will not need to be worn when seated at a table to eat or drink.

Staff in retail settings will also need to wear face coverings from Monday.

From Thursday, all users of taxis and private hire vehicles will have to wear face coverings.

Mr Johnson said: “We will extend the requirement to wear face coverings to include staff in retail, all users of taxis and private hire vehicles, and staff and customers in indoor hospitality, except when seated at a table to eat or drink.”