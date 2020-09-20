Advertising
What the papers say – September 20
The announcement of tougher punishments for self-isolation breaches dominates the nation’s papers.
The introduction of new fines of up to £10,000 for people violating self-isolation orders features prominently on the Sunday front pages.
The Sunday Express, The Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Mirror lead on the new financial punishments for people leaving their homes when they are supposed to be self-isolating.
The Observer carries the same story, and a report on the death of US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Sunday Times also leads on the fines, along with an article saying professional rugby players and travellers going to Dubai are being prioritised in Covid testing.
The fines are the main story on the front of The Sunday Telegraph, along with an article on a Tory rebellion over the Government’s “emergency Covid powers”.
Elsewhere on the Covid front, thousands of new nurses will be recruited ahead of a second wave of coronavirus, according to The Independent.
Sunday People leads with a care homes story and a plea for the sector to be spared from another virus “catastrophe”.
And the Daily Star Sunday covers the “crisis” concerning unfunny TV comedy shows.
