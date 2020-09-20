In Pictures: 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain marked in small ceremony

A small and intimate service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain has been held at Westminster Abbey.

More than 2,000 people usually attend the annual Sunday service but only 79 invited guests were present this year due to social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for the service (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also in attendance (Aaron Chown/PA)

Marshal of the Royal Air Force Lord Stirrup represented the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chairs for the guests, who were all wearing a face covering, were placed at the transepts of the church close to the altar (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prime Minister gave a reading (Aaron Chown/PA)

Each chair was spaced out two metres apart to allow social distancing (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston gave a reading (Aaron Chown/PA)

The service included an act of remembrance (Aaron Chown/PA)

An officer salutes the Battle of Britain memorial window inside Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)