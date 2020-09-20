Advertising
In Pictures: 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain marked in small ceremony
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer were among the invited guests at the socially-distanced occasion.
A small and intimate service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain has been held at Westminster Abbey.
More than 2,000 people usually attend the annual Sunday service but only 79 invited guests were present this year due to social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
