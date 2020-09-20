Menu

In Pictures: 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain marked in small ceremony

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer were among the invited guests at the socially-distanced occasion.

A flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain

A small and intimate service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain has been held at Westminster Abbey.

More than 2,000 people usually attend the annual Sunday service but only 79 invited guests were present this year due to social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Battle of Britain 80th anniversary
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for the service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Battle of Britain 80th anniversary
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also in attendance (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lord Stirrup
Marshal of the Royal Air Force Lord Stirrup represented the Prince of Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)
Battle of Britain 80th anniversary
Chairs for the guests, who were all wearing a face covering, were placed at the transepts of the church close to the altar (Aaron Chown/PA)
Boris Johnson
The Prime Minister gave a reading (Aaron Chown/PA)
Battle of Britain 80th anniversary
Each chair was spaced out two metres apart to allow social distancing (Aaron Chown/PA)

Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston gave a reading (Aaron Chown/PA)
Battle of Britain 80th anniversary
The service included an act of remembrance (Aaron Chown/PA)
Battle of Britain anniversary service
An officer salutes the Battle of Britain memorial window inside Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)
Battle of Britain 80th anniversary
A flypast to mark the anniversary was held after the service (Aaron Chown/PA)
