What the papers say – September 19

New lockdown measures and fears of another spike in Covid-19 cases lead the papers as the weekend begins.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Prime Minister is “prepared to abandon” the rule of six and move to tighter restrictions, with The Times saying Boris Johnson has warned the country to prepare for a second wave of the virus.

The whole of England could be put into a two-week lockdown to prevent a spike in deaths, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Financial Timessays Mr Johnson has warned a second wave is “close”, though i weekend and The Guardian report it has already begun.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 19 September https://t.co/sONL9HhNAU pic.twitter.com/3DTQ3Z0yii — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 18, 2020

Guardian front page, Saturday 19 September 2020: New lockdown fears as PM warns second wave is here pic.twitter.com/LqpVgOcv8C — The Guardian (@guardian) September 18, 2020

The Daily Mail says Rishi Sunak has urged Mr Johnson not to risk economic recovery by going “too far” with new lockdown measures.

The Independent reports leaked documents show NHS hospitals have been banned from starting their own Covid-19 testing for staff and patients, even though a lack of tests have forced key health workers to stay at home.

Saturday’s Independent: Hospitals banned from carrying out Covid tests #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T4Q2ym9PUM — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 18, 2020

And the Daily Star – using the opening credits-style of Star Wars – tells Russia to “keep yer mitts of Uranus” as it reports the country has claimed to own Venus.