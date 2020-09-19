Meghan pays tribute to ‘woman of brilliance’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Duchess of Sussex has joined a number of famous figures in paying tribute to US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, following her death aged 87.

Meghan described the liberal judge and feminist icon as a “woman of brilliance”, saying Ms Ginsburg has been an inspiration to her since she was a girl.

Ms Ginsburg was the second woman to be nominated to the highest court in America and spent much of her career calling for gender equality.

The Duchess of Sussex described Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a ‘woman of brilliance’ (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

She died of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court announced on Friday.

A household name in the US, she was an unlikely cult figure among many young people, earning the nickname The Notorious RBG, inspired by the rapper Notorious BIG.

In a statement, the duchess said: “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction.

“She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl.

“Honour her, remember her, act for her.”

Dozens of celebrities have paid tribute to Ms Ginsberg and her legacy.

Writing on Instagram, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks said her death left her feeling “very much like I felt on the night my own mother died”.

She added: “I feel like someone punched me in the stomach.

“My tears have not stopped since a friend tip-toed into my room and said, ‘Stevie, Ruth died’.”

The singer said she had hoped to meet Ms Ginsburg “to hold her hand and give her a huge hug and thank her for all she had done for women and for all she would continue to do”.

Nicks added: “It is my great regret that I did not make the effort to go and try to meet her.

Stevie Nicks said the sense of loss she feels is akin to when her mother died (Ian West/PA)

“As with all legends, you think they will live forever, so you will get there in time.

“As a two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, the first female to be inducted twice, compared to 22 men having been inducted twice, I Stevie Nicks, induct Ruth Bader Ginsburg into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame of Life.”

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr shared a picture of the late judge alongside a quote said to have been made by her.

Downey Jr said: “‘Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.’ RIP, RBG.”

Mariah Carey also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: “Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.”

Robert Downey Jr shared a quote from the judge (Ian West/PA)

Julie Cohen co-directed the 2018 documentary RBG and shared her brief tribute on Twitter.

“WHAT A LOSS,” she said.

Cohen later posted a picture of her and her RBG co-director Betsy West with the subject of the film, writing: “Surely the smartest and toughest person I’ll ever have the privilege to know. Rest in Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”