Thailand and Singapore added to quarantine-exemption list

Thailand and Singapore have been added to the list of travel corridors after a decrease in the rate of coronavirus cases, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Travellers arriving in England from either south-east Asian country after 4am on Saturday will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

But quarantine restrictions are being imposed on travellers from Slovenia and Guadeloupe.

Latest data shows we need to remove SLOVENIA and GUADELOUPE from the Travel Corridor list to keep everyone safe. This means if you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2020

The Department for Transport (DfT) said there has been “a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of coronavirus in both destinations”.

Data from Slovenia shows that its seven-day rate of cases is 29.1 per 100,000 people, up from 14.4 in the previous seven days.

The rate for Guadeloupe has risen more than six-fold in the past four weeks, the DfT said.

A rate of 20 is the threshold above which the UK Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

The decision to remove the quarantine requirement for arrivals from Thailand and Singapore is unlikely to lead in a surge of people from England visiting the destinations.

The countries are only allowing people to enter for a limited number of reasons, such as if they have a work permit or are the spouse or child of a resident.