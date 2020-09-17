P&O Cruises cancels all 2020 sailings

P&O Cruises has extended the suspension of sailings until early next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK’s largest cruise line said the decision was taken due to “evolving restrictions on travel”.

All Caribbean cruises are cancelled until the end of January 2021.

Sailings to and from Southampton are suspended until various dates throughout February 2021, apart from those involving ships Arcadia and Aurora which were already cancelled until the spring.

The firm had previously cancelled sailings until November 12.

With evolving restrictions on travel from the UK, unfortunately it is necessary to extend our current pause until the beginning of next year. Sadly we are cancelling all holidays due to depart in 2020 as well as early 2021. Here’s P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow: pic.twitter.com/3fZH4qRWFJ — P&O Cruises (@pandocruises) September 17, 2020

President Paul Ludlow said: “With evolving restrictions on travel from the UK, unfortunately it is necessary to cancel these itineraries.

“These further cancellations vary according to ship as well as complexity and length of itineraries, advice and guidance regarding ports of call and current air availability for fly/cruises.

Advertising

“We are continuing to monitor the overall situation closely and will certainly reintroduce cruises should the opportunity arise and it is feasible to do so.”

Customers with affected bookings will automatically receive credit for a future sailing worth 125% of the cost of their original trip.

They can also request a cash refund.

The UK Government has advised people to avoid cruises since July 9.

Advertising

Mr Ludlow said P&O Cruises is working with some of the “most brilliant minds in science as well as Government at the highest level” on developing enhanced health and hygiene regimes for when sailings resume.

He went on: “Whilst adherence to the protocols on board and ongoing vigilance will be critical, this will always be coupled with providing the well-deserved and memorable holidays for which we are known, with all the standout moments on board and experiences on shore.

“This is what we have always done and will continue to do.

“We cannot wait for restrictions to ease, borders to open and for us to once again be able to set sail for a new beginning.”