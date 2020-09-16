Sony confirms November release date and pricing for next-generation PlayStation

Sony has revealed a November release date for its next-generation PlayStation, marking the start of a 2020 console war with Microsoft’s new Xbox.

The PS5 will go on sale from November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, followed by the rest of the world a week later.

The tech giant confirmed pricing of the new console which will come in two versions.

A PS5 Digital Edition, which is without a disc drive, will retail at £359, while the main machine will cost £449.

This puts the flagship device directly in competition with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X in terms of pricing – also retailing at £449 – but the PS5 Digital Edition is more expensive than the £249 compact Xbox Series S.

Sony also showcased a number of upcoming titles due to arrive on the PS5, including a new Harry Potter-themed game called Hogwarts Legacy, an open world role player game set in the magical school before the titular wizard’s time in the 1800s.

Glimpses of familiar franchises including Final Fantasy XVI and Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War were shown during the live-streamed event, alongside extended footage of previously announced games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Resident Evil Village.