Sir Keir Starmer ‘relieved’ as child tests negative for coronavirus

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “pleased and relieved” that a coronavirus test result for one of his children was negative.

The Labour leader was advised to self-isolate on Monday after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of Covid-19.

Sir Keir no longer needs to self-isolate but he will miss Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday after a decision was made on Tuesday for his deputy, Angela Rayner, to take his place.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m very pleased and relieved that the test result for one of my children came back negative this morning.

“Thank you to the NHS hospital where my wife works for ensuring that their staff and family members have quick access to a test.

“However, I know the situation is desperate at the moment for thousands of families across the country who are struggling to get a test.

“They deserve answers and for this problem to be fixed.”