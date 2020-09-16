Local lockdown announced for Rhondda Cynon Taf following ‘rapid rise’ in cases

A local lockdown will be enforced in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area of south Wales following a “sharp increase” in Covid-19 cases, the Welsh Government has said.

Under the new restrictions, which come into force at 6pm on Thursday, people must not enter or leave the area without a reasonable excuse.

Meetings with other people indoors will not be allowed, including for extended households.

All licensed premises will have to close at 11pm.

Health minister Vaughan Gething announced the new restrictions at a Welsh Government press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have seen a rapid rise in cases in Rhondda Cynon Taf in a very short space of time, linked to people socialising indoors and not following social distancing guidelines,” Mr Gething said.

“We now have evidence of wider community transmission in the borough, which means we need to take urgent action to control and, ultimately, reduce the spread of the virus and protect people’s health.”

The restrictions will be regularly reviewed but if cases do not fall, further measures will be considered.

Figures show the rolling seven-day new case rate is 82.1 per 100,000 people in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

On Tuesday, the testing positivity rate was 4.3% – the highest in Wales.

Contact tracing teams have traced about half of the cases to a series of clusters in the area, while the rest are linked to community transmission.

One of the clusters in Rhondda Cynon Taf is associated with a rugby club and pub in the lower Rhondda.

The other is a club outing to Doncaster Races, which stopped off at a series of pubs on the way.

Enforcement of the new restrictions will be undertaken by the local authority and by police.

On Tuesday, there were 110 further cases of Covid-19 across Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 19,681.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.