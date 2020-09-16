Advertising
In Video: Bristol Zoo celebrates ahead of Red Panda Day with new arrival
International Red Panda Day is marked across the world annually on the third Saturday of September.
Bristol Zoo Gardens has welcomed a one-year-old female red panda, who arrives just in time for International Red Panda Day on September 19.
Shifumi arrived from Parc Animalier d’Auvergne in France – and is named after the country’s equivalent of popular game “rock, paper, scissors”.
