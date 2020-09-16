Menu

In Video: Bristol Zoo celebrates ahead of Red Panda Day with new arrival

UK News | Published:

International Red Panda Day is marked across the world annually on the third Saturday of September.

Shifumi the one-year-old female red panda

Bristol Zoo Gardens has welcomed a one-year-old female red panda, who arrives just in time for International Red Panda Day on September 19.

Shifumi arrived from Parc Animalier d’Auvergne in France – and is named after the country’s equivalent of popular game “rock, paper, scissors”.

