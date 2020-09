The mid-September sunshine has proved popular with the gorillas at Bristol Zoo.

The Western lowland apes have been spotted relaxing, playing and foraging for food in the warm sunshine.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Recent mum Kala took her month-old baby out to enjoy the fine weather.

(Ben Birchall/PA)