Four-week-old gorilla thriving after being born at Bristol Zoo

A baby gorilla is thriving four weeks after being born at Bristol Zoo Gardens.

The tiny western lowland gorilla was born to mother Kala, nine, and father Jock last month.

It arrived almost a year after Kala lost her first baby after undergoing an emergency Caesarean.

A baby gorilla, who is thriving four weeks after being born at Bristol Zoo Gardens (Katie Horrocks/PA)

Keepers say the baby is very alert and looking around, but still sleeping a lot in Kala’s arms.

They regularly see the baby feeding and it is growing well.

The zoo is hoping to announce the gender of the baby in the coming weeks, after which it will be named.

Lynsey Bugg, curator of mammals at Bristol Zoo, said: “Kala continues to be a great mother.

“She is getting more confident carrying her baby around and has started carrying it on her back or on her arm, making it easier for her to move around the gorilla house and outside on their island.

“The baby is definitely looking very strong and healthy and is getting hairier and more alert.

“Kala continues to hold the baby very close which makes confirming its sex more difficult, but we hope we’ll be able to announce the sex of the little one very soon.”

Western lowland gorillas have been listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The baby joins a troop of six gorillas at Bristol Zoo, which are part of a breeding programme to help safeguard the future of the species.