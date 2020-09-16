Facebook announces launch of next-generation Oculus Quest VR headset

Facebook-owned Oculus has launched a new version of its Quest virtual reality headset, which packs several tech upgrades.

Quest 2 is Oculus’s “highest resolution display ever” with 50% more pixels, and weighs less than the original device, revealed in 2018.

Processor and memory boosts will provide enough “to power even more immersive experiences”, the tech giant announced on Wednesday.

Controllers have also been redesigned for better ergonomics and longer battery life.

The headset will ship from October 13, starting at £299.

Titles set to become available on Quest 2 include Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Beat Saber Multiplayer, Jurassic World Aftermath, The Climb 2, Myst and Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, as well as two new made-for-VR entries in the Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell universes.

Oculus used its Facebook Connect event to reveal a number of developments in the virtual reality space, including a new VR fitness experience called Oculus Move to help people work out at home.