What the papers say – September 15

Large queues and long journeys for people wanting to be tested for Covid-19, and a lack of tests for health workers are among the top stories in the nation’s papers.

Metro says there is “no trace of a test”, while The Daily Telegraph reports on a “crisis in hospitals” as doctors and nurses are unable to access testing.

The front page of tomorrow's The Daily Telegraph: 'Crisis in hospitals with health workers unable to acess tests'#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/KwnJPMQCJb pic.twitter.com/qU5QptDEqO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 14, 2020

Virus tests have run out in places as laboratories struggle to keep up with demand, according to The Times.

The Times 15/9/20 At two, Betsy Smith of Calne, Wiltshire, is the youngest member of her local pony club. Her mother says that she was riding before she could toddle. Photo : Caters News Agency. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/7fuM5YjP65 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 14, 2020

The Daily Express cites a charity as warning the pandemic has caused a backlog of cancer patients awaiting treatment that is now “past point of no return”.

Tomorrow's front page: For the sake of 35,000 lives… we must act now#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/JGkF7YEvvN — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 14, 2020

Advertising

The Daily Mirror reports on “Rule of Six Chaos”, noting families are banned from meeting up but “the Government says you can still go grouse shooting with 29 chums”.

“Britain turns to drink”, declares the Daily Mail, which reports the number of people consuming alcohol at a higher level of risk has almost doubled since just before the lockdown.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the i covers Boris Johnson’s “bruising Commons victory” for his controversial plan to override key elements of the Brexit deal he signed with Brussels.

Bruising Commons victory for Boris Johnson as Internal Markets Bill passes despite opposition of top Tories#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ChQiy2tCwR — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 14, 2020

The Independent says the win has come at a cost as Mr Johnson is “confronted by a growing Tory revolt” which includes former chancellor Sajid Javid.

The Government also faces potential problems at the UK’s borders, according to a leaked official report obtained by The Guardian, which says the Prime Minister has been warned queues of 7,000 lorries are expected in Kent in the New Year.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 15 September 2020 – Revealed: No 10 is warned of 7,000 lorries stuck in post-Brexit chaos pic.twitter.com/l2Zor4XUfc — The Guardian (@guardian) September 14, 2020

The Financial Times reports Oracle’s “partnership” with TikTok will need to be approved by the White House.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Tuesday 15 September 2020 pic.twitter.com/SzPG0b9L4E — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 14, 2020

And the Daily Star says the UK could be “hotter than Hawaii” today, with temperatures forecast to hit 31 degrees.