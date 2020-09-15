Weekly coronavirus deaths fall below 100 amid August bank holiday

Weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus have fallen below one hundred for the first time since the lockdown, in part due to the August bank holiday, official figures show.

There were 78 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending September 4, 23 fewer than the previous week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The bank holiday on August 31 would have contributed to a lower number of deaths registered that week, it said.

Its data shows dips in registered deaths from all causes in the weeks ending May 8 and May 29 – which both contained bank holidays.

It is the twentieth consecutive week that the number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 has fallen.