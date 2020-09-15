Two arrested over 1992 disappearance of 23-year-old man after cold case inquiry

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murdering a man who disappeared in 1992 after reportedly going into a public toilet.

The missing person’s report said Steven Clark, then aged 23, was on a family walk and went to use the gents’ toilet near the pier on the promenade at Saltburn, Cleveland, as his mother went into the ladies’ at the same time.

What happened to the man, from Marske-by-the-Sea, since then has been a mystery, and no body has ever been found.

Detectives from the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Cold Case Unit reopened the case earlier this year.

As a result, officers began a murder investigation as there was no proof of life, and have arrested two people.

Cleveland Police would not disclose any details about their sex or age.

Mr Clark was last seen at 3pm on December 28 1992, the missing person report said, and when he did not come out of the toilet his mother assumed he had made his own way home.

Mr Clark walked with a pronounced limp as a result of a childhood road accident, which also left him with other disabilities.

At the time he disappeared, Mr Clark attended the Rathbone Society in Redcar, which worked with people with disabilities to improve their employment skills, and he had won the Apprentice of the Year Award.

Officers have now appealed for information from those who knew Mr Clark, or anyone who may have seen something odd on that Christmas Bank Holiday weekend.

Cleveland Police said the key to the investigation was establishing what his relationships were like with the people he knew at the time of his disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: “Steven has been missing for 28 years.

“There were many question marks over his disappearance, and as a result of our initial re-investigation and the fact that there is no proof of life, we believe that Steven has come to harm.

“I appreciate that we’re asking people to think back to the 1990s, but there may be people who knew Steven and have information that may prove vital to this case.

“I would urge them to come forward.

“The arrests are a significant development in the case, but we are still appealing to the public for help.

“We are continuing to conduct inquiries and searches may be carried out over the coming weeks.”

The two people have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.