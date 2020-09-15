Apple unveils two new iPads at virtual event

Apple has refreshed its iPad range with new versions of two of its most popular tablets.

The popular iPad Air has been given a major redesign and now features the “all-screen” front panel look, where the Home button is removed and the bezels reduced to create a larger screen.

Unveiled during a virtual event, Apple said the new Air would include its latest A14 Bionic processor, which it says is the most powerful it has ever produced.

The updated Air has a larger 10.9-inch display and will start at £579.

Apple’s Greg Joswiak said: “Today we’re excited to introduce a completely redesigned and far more powerful iPad Air, debuting Apple’s most powerful chip ever made, the A14 Bionic.

The new iPad Air has been given a major redesign (Apple)

“With its gorgeous new all-screen design, larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, next-generation Touch ID, and a massive boost in performance with A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air brings customers powerful pro features at an even more affordable price.

“Along with major upgrades to the iPad Pro and eighth-generation iPad this year, and the powerful new features of iPadOS 14, this is our strongest iPad line-up ever, giving our customers even more ways to enrich their daily lives.”

The Air was unveiled alongside a new version of Apple’s base model iPad, the eighth generation of the tablet, which will start at £329 and will be available from September 18.

Mr Joswiak said that device was “incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones.”