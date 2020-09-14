Police officer stabbed in leg in late-night attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in a late-night incident.

The actions of officers to detain the suspect following the attack in Eastbourne have been praised by the chief constable of Sussex Police.

The incident happened as police were called to Terminus Road in the East Sussex town at about 1am on Monday.

The officer, who suffered a serious stab injury to his leg, managed to self-administer medical treatment while two officers captured the suspect.

Witnesses to the incident in Eastbourne are being sought by Sussex Police (Sussex Police/PA)

The injured officer was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

A 42-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, wounding with intent and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Praising her officers, Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “The events overnight starkly demonstrate the risk that all police officers and frontline staff face every day whilst performing their duties to protect the public.

“It is thanks to comprehensive training and the fast-thinking of those at the scene that I am not reporting something far more serious today.

“The injured officer was able to move away and self-administer medical intervention whilst his two junior colleagues – both just 15 months into their policing careers – apprehended the suspect.

“The actions of all three officers, as well as colleagues who swiftly came to their aid, are to be commended.”

The force has released CCTV images in an appeal to trace witnesses to the attack, some of whom may have talked to the suspect.