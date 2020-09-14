Lorry driver dead and 11-year-old child in hospital after crash

The driver of a lorry which hit two cars before crashing into a house in south-east London has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene in Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, shortly after 8am on Monday following the collision.

The lorry driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while an 11-year-old child was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, the Met said.

Two other males were taken to hospital, where their condition is not yet known.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched a number of resources including four ambulance crews, medics in cars, an advanced paramedic and our hazardous area response teams. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Working closely with other emergency services at the scene, we assessed six patients.

“Unfortunately, one patient was found to have died at the scene. Of the remaining five patients, we took three to hospital and two were discharged at the scene.”

Advertising

London Fire Brigade said the crash, involving a lorry and two cars, led to structural damage to a house in Woolacombe Road.

One of the firefighters on the scene, station commander Nathan Hobson, said: “It was a challenging incident and it appears that a lorry collided with two cars and crashed into a house.

“Specialist urban search and rescue crews attended the scene and efforts were made to free the lorry driver but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.”