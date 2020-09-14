Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation after a member of his household developed symptoms.

He will continue working from home, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.

The situation emerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’s office has alerted the broadcaster.

Keir Starmer says Labour is not calling for tax rises to pay down the deficit as a result of coronavirus but the party will have to look at their tax policies before the next general election. The Labour leader has called for the Furlough scheme to be extended. #CallKeir pic.twitter.com/1s4DbS1w7T — LBC (@LBC) September 14, 2020

Sir Keir shared a studio with host Nick Ferrari during the phone-in show.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “This morning Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his household showed possible symptoms of the coronavirus.

“The member of his household has now had a test. In line with NHS guidelines, Keir will self-isolate while awaiting the results of the test and further advice from medical professionals.”