In Pictures: Britain basks in September sizzler

Temperatures are set to reach 30C (86F) in places.

People enjoying the warm weather on Bournemouth beach

The UK looks set to bask in scorching temperatures this week.

The mercury will be highest in southern parts, reaching 30C (86F), but most of the country will see a spell of warmer weather over the next few days, the Met Office said.

Autumn weather Sept 14th 2020
The sun rises through fog over Basing Wood in Basingstoke, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Autumn weather Sept 14th 2020
Early risers gathered to watch the sun come up over the City of London financial district (Aaron Chown/PA)
Autumn weather Sept 14th 2020
Temperatures looked set to pass 30C (86FG) on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Autumn weather Sept 14th 2020
The sun rises behind the London Eye (Aaron Chown/PA)
A man sets out into the Channel on a paddleboard as the sun rises in St Margaret’s Bay near Dover
A man sets out into the Channel on a paddleboard as the sun rises in St Margaret’s Bay near Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
An early morning dip in St Margaret’s Bay
An early-morning dip in St Margaret’s Bay (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A fishing boat sails in front of the rising sun near Blyth pier in Northumberland
A fishing boat sails in front of the rising sun near Blyth pier in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather on the pier at Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire
People enjoy the warm weather on the pier at Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Enjoying the sunshine in Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Enjoying the sunshine in Saltburn-by-the-Sea (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Swimming in Saltburn
Swimming in Saltburn (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Two-year-old Luna Eddy plays in the water feature at Centenary Square, Birmingham
Two-year-old Luna Eddy plays in the water feature at Centenary Square, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Lunch-time visitors observe social distancing rules as they enjoy the autumn sunshine in Potters Field Park, near City Hall, London
Lunch-time visitors observe social distancing rules as they enjoy the autumn sunshine in Potters Field Park, near London’s City Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Soaking up the rays in St James Park, London
Soaking up the rays in St James’s Park, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fun in the sun on Bournemouth beach
Fun in the sun on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
