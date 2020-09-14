In Pictures: Britain basks in September sizzler

The UK looks set to bask in scorching temperatures this week.

The mercury will be highest in southern parts, reaching 30C (86F), but most of the country will see a spell of warmer weather over the next few days, the Met Office said.

The sun rises through fog over Basing Wood in Basingstoke, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Early risers gathered to watch the sun come up over the City of London financial district (Aaron Chown/PA)

Temperatures looked set to pass 30C (86FG) on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)

The sun rises behind the London Eye (Aaron Chown/PA)

A man sets out into the Channel on a paddleboard as the sun rises in St Margaret’s Bay near Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

An early-morning dip in St Margaret’s Bay (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A fishing boat sails in front of the rising sun near Blyth pier in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People enjoy the warm weather on the pier at Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Enjoying the sunshine in Saltburn-by-the-Sea (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Swimming in Saltburn (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Two-year-old Luna Eddy plays in the water feature at Centenary Square, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Lunch-time visitors observe social distancing rules as they enjoy the autumn sunshine in Potters Field Park, near London’s City Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Soaking up the rays in St James’s Park, London (Aaron Chown/PA)