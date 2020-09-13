What the papers say – September 13

Concerns over coronavirus cases spreading through the nation’s care homes lead Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Times reports leaked Government documents revealing the rate of coronavirus recorded through satellite tests, which primarily take place in care homes, has quadrupled since the start of the month.

Virus cases in care homes are spiralling out of control again, The Sunday Times reports #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ndq6EK32ol — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) September 12, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph says at-risk Britons could be told to stay at home again amid rising numbers of infections, while Boris Johnson is preparing to opt out of some parts of European human rights laws in a bid to ease migrant deportation cases.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Johnson set to opt out of human rights laws' #TomorrowsPapersToday Read more: https://t.co/iwzqhvVcFY pic.twitter.com/1XxdrOyXna — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 12, 2020

The Prime Minister’s Brexit plan has been branded “catastrophic” by former civil service and military chiefs, according to The Independent.

The Observer leads with some of the nation’s top lawyers confronting attorney general Suella Braverman over the Government’s plans to give ministers the power to “disapply” part of the Brexit deal.

Advertising

The Sunday Express reports the PM’s plans for sentencing reforms, including introducing whole-life terms for child killers.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Boris pledges to see justice is 'truly done' ' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cYvz5S4sHi — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 12, 2020

The Mail on Sunday leads with MPs supporting its campaign to end the practice of banning women’s partners from being by their bedside during birth, which was introduced as a coronavirus safety measure.

Advertising

The Sunday Mirror says Conor McGregor has been questioned by French police over claims of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

Shropshire County Council has given £50,000 to support hunters through the coronavirus crisis, according to Sunday People.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with the axing of Sue Barker, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell from A Question of Sport.