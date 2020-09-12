What the papers say – September 12

The latest developments on the fight against coronavirus and the Prime Minister’s concern over the UK being subjected to a “carve up” lead the Saturday papers.

The Times reports the Government is considering introducing fines for those who breach self-isolation requirements amid fears of a second Covid-19 wave.

While The Guardian says the number of new coronavirus cases is doubling every week, and 11% of the population is now under some form of lockdown, a story which also leads The Independent.

The i reports the military are in talks with the NHS about a mass vaccination programme.

While the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Virus alert”, writing Birmingham is the latest city to be put under harsher lockdown measures, while the Daily Mail writes about pressure to exempt children from the “rule of six”.

To Brexit, and The Daily Telegraph leads with concerns from Mr Johnson that Brussels could “carve up our country” and “seriously endanger peace and stability” in Northern Ireland without the passing of his controversial amendment to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Johnson: EU a threat to integrity of the UK”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QXnwWakGKr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 11, 2020

The Financial Times Weekend writes the UK Government was warned the Brexit divorce deal would allow the EU to claim jurisdiction over state aid policy at the end of the transition period.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday September 12 https://t.co/SLLHG13ebK pic.twitter.com/VO8WImkZ4C — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 11, 2020

The Daily Express leads on the UK’s first trade deal being struck after an agreement was signed with Japan.

And the Daily Star leads with concerns the new Covid Marshalls will be seen as “powerless busybodies” and “laughing stocks”.