Motion of no confidence in Scottish Labour leader withdrawn

A motion of no confidence in Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has failed after it was withdrawn at a meeting of the party’s governing body.

The Scottish Executive Committee (SEC) discussed the motion on Saturday.

It came after several Scottish Labour MSPs, including Daniel Johnson and James Kelly, announced they no longer supported him.

Mr Leonard previously said his critics have “nothing to say or offer”.

“They have nothing to say or offer, no ideas, no plan to protect jobs and living standards against the backdrop of the Covid crisis,” he said.

Following the vote, Edinburgh councillor Scott Arthur, a member of the SEC, tweeted: “Richard Leonard has retained the support of the SEC and will take us into the Holyrood 2021 election.”