In Pictures: NHS workers take to streets in pay protest

UK News | Published:

Nurses were excluded from the wage increase for around 900,000 public sector workers announced in July.

Protesters take part in a march in Brighton

Protests have been held across the country by campaigners demanding better wages for NHS staff who have been “let down” by their pay deal.

Nurses were excluded from the wage increase for around 900,000 public sector workers announced in July because they are in the final year of a three-year agreement.

And the pay increase does not apply to junior doctors after they agreed a four-year deal last year.

GMB union national officer Rachel Harrison said ahead of the demonstrations: “Loyal and dedicated NHS workers have been let down in the three-year NHS pay deal – which GMB union opposed. Their pay, terms and conditions have been driven down for years.”

NHS worker protests
The main London rally began with a silence for NHS workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS worker protests
NHS staff and supporters march along Regent Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS worker protests
Protesters made their feelings clear to Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS worker protests
Campaigners are calling for a 15% pay rise for NHS workers and an increase in NHS funding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

NHS worker protests
Protesters outside BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS worker protests
Protesters took aim at Government ministers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS worker protests
A dramatic protest outside BBC Broadcasting House (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
NHS worker protests
Protesters take part in a march in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Demonstrators take part in a march in Brighton
Demonstrators at a rally in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
NHS worker protest
A protest was also held in Bristol city centre (Ben Birchall/PA)
NHS worker protest
Unions said health workers had been ‘let down’ by the Government’s pay deal (Ben Birchall/PA)
NHS worker protest
Demonstrators danced in the streets in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
NHS worker protest
Many protesters made it clear applause for NHS workers won’t help them pay their bills (Ben Birchall/PA)
