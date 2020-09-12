In Pictures: NHS workers take to streets in pay protest

Protests have been held across the country by campaigners demanding better wages for NHS staff who have been “let down” by their pay deal.

Nurses were excluded from the wage increase for around 900,000 public sector workers announced in July because they are in the final year of a three-year agreement.

And the pay increase does not apply to junior doctors after they agreed a four-year deal last year.

GMB union national officer Rachel Harrison said ahead of the demonstrations: “Loyal and dedicated NHS workers have been let down in the three-year NHS pay deal – which GMB union opposed. Their pay, terms and conditions have been driven down for years.”

The main London rally began with a silence for NHS workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

NHS staff and supporters march along Regent Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Protesters made their feelings clear to Health Secretary Matt Hancock (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Campaigners are calling for a 15% pay rise for NHS workers and an increase in NHS funding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Advertising

Protesters outside BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Protesters took aim at Government ministers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A dramatic protest outside BBC Broadcasting House (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Protesters take part in a march in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Advertising

Demonstrators at a rally in Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A protest was also held in Bristol city centre (Ben Birchall/PA)

Unions said health workers had been ‘let down’ by the Government’s pay deal (Ben Birchall/PA)

Demonstrators danced in the streets in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)