What the papers say – September 11

The brewing storm over the Government’s reversal on the Brexit agreement dominates the papers on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the EU giving the UK 20 days to “retreat” over its proposed changes to the withdrawal agreement.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the EU giving the UK 20 days to "retreat" over its proposed changes to the withdrawal agreement.

The Guardian says the Brexit talks are on the brink of collapse after Britain rejected the EU’s ultimatum, while the Financial Times says Brussels is threatening legal action over the UK’s breach of the treaty.

The Guardian says the Brexit talks are on the brink of collapse after Britain rejected the EU's ultimatum.

The Financial Times says Brussels is threatening legal action over the UK's breach of the treaty.

The Times says “dozens” of Tory MPs are set to revolt over the PM’s backtrack on the terms of withdrawal.

The Times says "dozens" of Tory MPs are set to revolt over the PM's backtrack on the terms of withdrawal.

The i says the EU’s ultimatum has set the scene for a “bitter divorce”, while The Independent calls it a “Brexit standoff”.

The i says the EU's ultimatum has set the scene for a "bitter divorce".

And the Daily Express strikes a defiant tone, with a front page headline of “Britain shall not be moved”.

Meanwhile, Metro steers clear of Brexit but says Boris Johnson is facing another Tory revolt – this time over coronavirus restrictions – after Scotland exempted children under 12 from the six-person gathering limit.

Metro says Boris Johnson is facing another Tory revolt – this time over coronavirus restrictions – after Scotland exempted children under 12 from the six-person gathering limit.

The Daily Mail also leads on Cabinet divisions over the six-person rule.

And the Daily Mirror says the nation is now divided over Covid-19, between those who have adhered to lockdown laws, and those who have not.

And the Daily Star splashes on a survey finding Britain’s tightest pub goers, with men called Andy topping the stingy list.