‘Incredible’ blue gull leaves onlookers baffled

A blue gull spotted in Cumbria has left animal rescue experts scratching their heads.

The bird was collected by RSPCA officers and taken to the Wolfwood rescue centre after members of the public stumbled upon it in Carlisle on Tuesday.

Animal welfare officer Graham Carter said: “I have been in this job for about 20 years and I have never seen anything like this. This bird was incredible.

“We have had similar situations before where gulls have got themselves into trouble after falling into containers of beer, curry or oil.

“We have also seen situations where some birds have been dyed pink before, but we just don’t know what happened in this case with this poor bird.

“I wonder if some kind of blue powder has fallen on him and left him in this state.”

The bird was said to be struggling to fly when it was found on the Kingstown Industrial Estate, but it is hoped he will make a full recovery.

Stephen Wakelin, at Wolfwood Wildlife and Dog Rescue, said: “We think he is around two years old. It will take some time for him to go back to normal colour as he will have to moult and grow new feathers first.

“We are doing everything we can for him and making sure he is safe and well looked after.”

Anyone with information about how the bird came to be blue should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.