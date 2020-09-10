Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to September 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 8-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Bolton, 462 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 7 – the equivalent of 160.7 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from 80.0 in the seven days to August 31.

Birmingham has the second highest rate, up from 32.0 to 85.4 with 975 new cases.

Preston is in third place, where the rate has risen from 35.6 to 85.2, with 122 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Salford (up from 39.4 to 82.3, with 213 new cases)

– Bradford (up from 59.3 to 82.3, with 444 new cases)

– Sunderland (up from 9.0 to 80.3, with 223 new cases)

– Manchester (up from 42.5 to 71.6, with 396 new cases)

– Leeds (up from 33.5 to 67.6, with 536 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 10 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 31.

Bolton 160.7 (462), 80.0 (230)

Birmingham 85.4 (975), 32.0 (365)

Preston 85.2 (122), 35.6 (51)

Tameside 84.8 (192), 39.3 (89)

Salford 82.3 (213), 39.4 (102)

Bradford 82.3 (444), 59.3 (320)

Sunderland 80.3 (223), 9.0 (25)

Blackburn with Darwen 80.2 (120), 44.1 (66)

Burnley 77.6 (69), 32.6 (29)

Hyndburn 74.0 (60), 23.4 (19)

Oldham 73.0 (173), 62.0 (147)

Rochdale 72.8 (162), 44.5 (99)

Manchester 71.6 (396), 42.5 (235)

Bury 69.6 (133), 27.2 (52)

Leeds 67.6 (536), 33.5 (266)

Solihull 67.5 (146), 9.7 (21)

Leicester 64.9 (230), 25.4 (90)

Wirral 61.7 (200), 32.4 (105)

Oadby and Wigston 61.4 (35), 8.8 (5)

Liverpool 60.8 (303), 18.3 (91)

Corby 59.5 (43), 48.5 (35)

Warrington 59.5 (125), 17.6 (37)

Gateshead 58.9 (119), 20.3 (41)

Pendle 58.6 (54), 71.7 (66)

St Helens 58.1 (105), 7.8 (14)

Knowsley 56.3 (85), 11.3 (17)

Blaby 56.1 (57), 13.8 (14)

Selby 54.1 (49), 5.5 (5)

Newcastle upon Tyne 53.2 (161), 17.8 (54)

South Tyneside 53.0 (80), 52.3 (79)

Hartlepool 52.3 (49), 20.3 (19)

Calderdale 49.2 (104), 20.3 (43)

Hertsmere 47.7 (50), 38.1 (40)

Wolverhampton 46.3 (122), 10.3 (27)

South Ribble 46.0 (51), 7.2 (8)

Sandwell 46.0 (151), 23.1 (76)

Kirklees 44.1 (194), 28.4 (125)

Middlesbrough 42.6 (60), 34.0 (48)

Rossendale 40.6 (29), 64.4 (46)

Broxtowe 40.3 (46), 14.9 (17)

Harrogate 39.2 (63), 12.4 (20)

North Tyneside 38.5 (80), 12.5 (26)

Lincoln 38.3 (38), 14.1 (14)

Sefton 38.0 (105), 18.8 (52)

West Lancashire 37.6 (43), 7.9 (9)

Halton 37.1 (48), 8.5 (11)

Wigan 36.5 (120), 12.5 (41)

Spelthorne 36.1 (36), 16.0 (16)

Redbridge 36.0 (110), 14.4 (44)

Scarborough 35.9 (39), 6.4 (7)

Trafford 35.8 (85), 39.2 (93)

Malvern Hills 35.6 (28), 3.8 (3)

Sheffield 35.4 (207), 23.4 (137)

Kettering 34.4 (35), 26.5 (27)

Northampton 33.8 (76), 19.6 (44)

Worthing 33.5 (37), 4.5 (5)

County Durham 33.4 (177), 12.8 (68)

Barnsley 32.8 (81), 9.3 (23)

Hounslow 32.4 (88), 15.5 (42)

Havering 32.0 (83), 17.7 (46)

Stockport 31.7 (93), 13.0 (38)

Peterborough 31.1 (63), 19.3 (39)

Coventry 30.4 (113), 17.8 (66)

Newham 30.3 (107), 14.7 (52)

Kensington and Chelsea 30.1 (47), 24.3 (38)

Rotherham 29.8 (79), 12.8 (34)

Nottingham 29.7 (99), 12.0 (40)

Rugby 29.4 (32), 7.3 (8)

Melton 29.3 (15), 3.9 (2)

East Staffordshire 29.2 (35), 24.2 (29)

Hammersmith and Fulham 29.2 (54), 21.6 (40)

Harrow 29.1 (73), 19.5 (49)

Bromsgrove 29.0 (29), 9.0 (9)

Watford 29.0 (28), 15.5 (15)

Stoke-on-Trent 28.5 (73), 17.2 (44)

Mansfield 28.4 (31), 7.3 (8)

Luton 28.2 (60), 11.3 (24)

Craven 28.0 (16), 1.8 (1)

South Staffordshire 27.6 (31), 0.9 (1)

Barking and Dagenham 27.2 (58), 13.2 (28)

Walsall 26.6 (76), 11.2 (32)

Wakefield 26.4 (92), 11.8 (41)

Redcar and Cleveland 26.2 (36), 24.8 (34)

Lambeth 26.1 (85), 16.9 (55)

Haringey 25.7 (69), 11.9 (32)

Chorley 25.4 (30), 8.5 (10)

Uttlesford 25.2 (23), 7.7 (7)

Dudley 25.2 (81), 11.2 (36)

Enfield 25.2 (84), 12.0 (40)

Oxford 24.3 (37), 7.2 (11)

Barnet 24.3 (96), 19.7 (78)

Ashfield 24.2 (31), 3.9 (5)

Cheshire East 24.2 (93), 11.2 (43)

Eastbourne 24.1 (25), 5.8 (6)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 23.9 (31), 20.1 (26)

North Kesteven 23.9 (28), 5.1 (6)

New Forest 23.9 (43), 6.1 (11)

Barrow-in-Furness 23.9 (16), 4.5 (3)

High Peak 23.7 (22), 11.9 (11)

Tower Hamlets 23.7 (77), 16.6 (54)

Ealing 23.7 (81), 13.2 (45)

Blackpool 23.7 (33), 7.2 (10)

Wandsworth 23.7 (78), 20.0 (66)

Welwyn Hatfield 23.6 (29), 21.9 (27)

Elmbridge 23.4 (32), 16.8 (23)

Wyre 23.2 (26), 7.1 (8)

Wychavon 23.2 (30), 6.2 (8)

Hillingdon 22.8 (70), 12.4 (38)

Stockton-on-Tees 22.8 (45), 18.2 (36)

North Somerset 22.8 (49), 12.6 (27)

Rushcliffe 22.7 (27), 13.4 (16)

Charnwood 22.6 (42), 5.9 (11)

Epsom and Ewell 22.3 (18), 12.4 (10)

Southwark 22.3 (71), 8.5 (27)

Islington 21.9 (53), 9.5 (23)

Stafford 21.9 (30), 7.3 (10)

Windsor and Maidenhead 21.8 (33), 13.2 (20)

Test Valley 21.4 (27), 13.5 (17)

Slough 21.4 (32), 13.4 (20)

Tamworth 20.9 (16), 23.5 (18)

Westminster 20.7 (54), 14.2 (37)

Stevenage 20.5 (18), 8.0 (7)

Reading 20.4 (33), 13.0 (21)

Harborough 20.3 (19), 19.2 (18)

Northumberland 20.2 (65), 10.9 (35)

Hackney and City of London 19.9 (58), 15.8 (46)

Bolsover 19.9 (16), 9.9 (8)

Chiltern 19.8 (19), 16.7 (16)

Bracknell Forest 19.6 (24), 8.2 (10)

South Derbyshire 19.6 (21), 10.3 (11)

St Albans 19.5 (29), 13.5 (20)

Cheshire West and Chester 19.5 (67), 9.0 (31)

North Hertfordshire 19.5 (26), 5.2 (7)

Swale 19.3 (29), 6.7 (10)

Staffordshire Moorlands 19.3 (19), 6.1 (6)

Three Rivers 19.3 (18), 9.6 (9)

Richmond upon Thames 19.2 (38), 15.2 (30)

Woking 18.9 (19), 6.0 (6)

Wellingborough 18.8 (15), 11.3 (9)

Brentwood 18.2 (14), 14.3 (11)

Bristol 18.1 (84), 10.6 (49)

East Northamptonshire 18.0 (17), 14.8 (14)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 18.0 (71), 7.3 (29)

Brent 17.9 (59), 14.9 (49)

Waverley 17.4 (22), 16.6 (21)

Bedford 17.3 (30), 20.8 (36)

Newark and Sherwood 17.2 (21), 7.4 (9)

South Bucks 17.1 (12), 12.8 (9)

Basildon 17.1 (32), 9.6 (18)

North Warwickshire 16.9 (11), 6.1 (4)

Darlington 16.9 (18), 11.2 (12)

Tunbridge Wells 16.8 (20), 6.7 (8)

Croydon 16.8 (65), 9.6 (37)

Runnymede 16.8 (15), 6.7 (6)

North East Derbyshire 16.8 (17), 6.9 (7)

Swindon 16.7 (37), 18.0 (40)

Wiltshire 16.6 (83), 5.0 (25)

Bromley 16.5 (55), 8.4 (28)

Fylde 16.1 (13), 3.7 (3)

Waltham Forest 15.9 (44), 15.2 (42)

Rushmoor 15.9 (15), 5.3 (5)

Chichester 15.7 (19), 0.8 (1)

Telford and Wrekin 15.6 (28), 3.3 (6)

Derby 15.5 (40), 7.4 (19)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 15.4 (20), 3.1 (4)

Gedling 15.3 (18), 8.5 (10)

Milton Keynes 15.2 (41), 6.7 (18)

York 15.2 (32), 9.0 (19)

West Suffolk 15.1 (27), 7.8 (14)

Lancaster 15.1 (22), 2.1 (3)

Hinckley and Bosworth 15.0 (17), 9.7 (11)

Bath and North East Somerset 15.0 (29), 7.2 (14)

Cannock Chase 14.9 (15), 1.0 (1)

Ribble Valley 14.8 (9), 21.4 (13)

Guildford 14.8 (22), 7.4 (11)

Erewash 14.7 (17), 6.1 (7)

West Lindsey 14.6 (14), 7.3 (7)

North West Leicestershire 14.5 (15), 5.8 (6)

Bassetlaw 14.5 (17), 6.8 (8)

Broxbourne 14.4 (14), 12.3 (12)

Lewisham 14.4 (44), 9.5 (29)

Arun 14.3 (23), 5.6 (9)

Chesterfield 14.3 (15), 2.9 (3)

South Lakeland 14.3 (15), 4.8 (5)

Reigate and Banstead 14.1 (21), 12.1 (18)

Herefordshire 14.0 (27), 3.1 (6)

Daventry 14.0 (12), 8.1 (7)

Warwick 13.9 (20), 5.6 (8)

Stratford-on-Avon 13.8 (18), 6.9 (9)

Doncaster 13.5 (42), 3.5 (11)

Surrey Heath 13.4 (12), 12.3 (11)

Lichfield 13.4 (14), 14.3 (15)

North Lincolnshire 13.3 (23), 7.0 (12)

South Kesteven 13.3 (19), 6.3 (9)

Camden 13.3 (36), 11.9 (32)

Great Yarmouth 13.1 (13), 30.2 (30)

South Gloucestershire 13.0 (37), 8.8 (25)

Mendip 13.0 (15), 5.2 (6)

Plymouth 13.0 (34), 13.4 (35)

Cambridge 12.8 (16), 17.6 (22)

Brighton and Hove 12.7 (37), 10.3 (30)

West Oxfordshire 12.7 (14), 12.7 (14)

Ryedale 12.6 (7), 5.4 (3)

Merton 12.6 (26), 7.7 (16)

Mid Sussex 12.6 (19), 9.9 (15)

Amber Valley 12.5 (16), 0.8 (1)

Adur 12.4 (8), 4.7 (3)

Wealden 12.4 (20), 8.7 (14)

Greenwich 12.2 (35), 11.8 (34)

East Riding of Yorkshire 12.0 (41), 3.5 (12)

Southend-on-Sea 12.0 (22), 11.5 (21)

South Oxfordshire 12.0 (17), 5.6 (8)

Carlisle 12.0 (13), 7.4 (8)

Vale of White Horse 11.8 (16), 12.5 (17)

South Northamptonshire 11.6 (11), 9.5 (9)

Sevenoaks 11.6 (14), 9.9 (12)

Tandridge 11.3 (10), 10.2 (9)

Kingston upon Thames 11.3 (20), 16.9 (30)

Eden 11.3 (6), 5.6 (3)

Allerdale 11.3 (11), 10.2 (10)

Cheltenham 11.2 (13), 12.9 (15)

Portsmouth 11.2 (24), 7.0 (15)

Sutton 11.1 (23), 8.2 (17)

Dacorum 11.0 (17), 22.0 (34)

East Devon 10.9 (16), 6.8 (10)

Hastings 10.8 (10), 14.0 (13)

Hull 10.8 (28), 3.5 (9)

South Cambridgeshire 10.7 (17), 7.5 (12)

Crawley 10.7 (12), 6.2 (7)

Exeter 10.7 (14), 6.8 (9)

East Hampshire 10.6 (13), 9.0 (11)

Dorset 10.6 (40), 2.6 (10)

Rother 10.4 (10), 0.0 (0)

Thurrock 10.3 (18), 6.9 (12)

Fareham 10.3 (12), 6.0 (7)

Mole Valley 10.3 (9), 16.0 (14)

Dover 10.2 (12), 7.6 (9)

Gloucester 10.1 (13), 9.3 (12)

Rutland 10.0 (4), 7.5 (3)

Norwich 10.0 (14), 16.4 (23)

Worcester 9.9 (10), 9.9 (10)

Epping Forest 9.9 (13), 19.7 (26)

Babergh 9.8 (9), 6.5 (6)

Horsham 9.7 (14), 4.9 (7)

Folkestone and Hythe 9.7 (11), 4.4 (5)

Wycombe 9.7 (17), 28.1 (49)

Chelmsford 9.5 (17), 9.0 (16)

Redditch 9.4 (8), 12.9 (11)

Gravesham 9.4 (10), 16.8 (18)

Maidstone 9.3 (16), 1.2 (2)

Richmondshire 9.3 (5), 1.9 (1)

Cherwell 9.3 (14), 5.3 (8)

Shropshire 9.3 (30), 9.0 (29)

North Devon 9.3 (9), 2.1 (2)

Bexley 9.3 (23), 15.3 (38)

East Lindsey 9.2 (13), 2.8 (4)

Central Bedfordshire 9.0 (26), 6.6 (19)

Torbay 8.8 (12), 2.2 (3)

Hambleton 8.7 (8), 15.3 (14)

Lewes 8.7 (9), 6.8 (7)

Aylesbury Vale 8.5 (17), 4.5 (9)

Wokingham 8.2 (14), 10.5 (18)

North East Lincolnshire 8.1 (13), 2.5 (4)

Forest of Dean 8.1 (7), 3.5 (3)

South Hams 8.0 (7), 9.2 (8)

East Hertfordshire 8.0 (12), 11.4 (17)

Dartford 8.0 (9), 8.0 (9)

Wyre Forest 7.9 (8), 8.9 (9)

Cotswold 7.8 (7), 2.2 (2)

Castle Point 7.7 (7), 24.3 (22)

Somerset West and Taunton 7.7 (12), 0.6 (1)

Broadland 7.6 (10), 3.8 (5)

East Suffolk 7.6 (19), 3.2 (8)

Medway 7.5 (21), 4.3 (12)

Torridge 7.3 (5), 0.0 (0)

Mid Devon 7.3 (6), 6.1 (5)

Hart 7.2 (7), 4.1 (4)

South Somerset 7.1 (12), 5.3 (9)

Derbyshire Dales 6.9 (5), 12.4 (9)

Rochford 6.9 (6), 3.4 (3)

Basingstoke and Deane 6.8 (12), 5.1 (9)

Mid Suffolk 6.7 (7), 9.6 (10)

Eastleigh 6.7 (9), 3.0 (4)

Stroud 6.7 (8), 4.2 (5)

Canterbury 6.7 (11), 4.2 (7)

Ipswich 6.6 (9), 5.1 (7)

Braintree 6.6 (10), 2.6 (4)

Breckland 6.4 (9), 27.1 (38)

Southampton 6.3 (16), 6.3 (16)

West Berkshire 6.3 (10), 9.5 (15)

Tonbridge and Malling 6.1 (8), 2.3 (3)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 5.9 (9), 3.3 (5)

Sedgemoor 5.7 (7), 5.7 (7)

South Norfolk 5.7 (8), 11.4 (16)

Isle of Wight 5.6 (8), 2.1 (3)

Teignbridge 5.2 (7), 3.0 (4)

Fenland 4.9 (5), 2.9 (3)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 4.9 (28), 2.8 (16)

Winchester 4.8 (6), 18.4 (23)

Colchester 4.6 (9), 6.2 (12)

Maldon 4.6 (3), 4.6 (3)

Harlow 4.6 (4), 4.6 (4)

Tewkesbury 4.2 (4), 9.5 (9)

Huntingdonshire 3.9 (7), 5.6 (10)

Ashford 3.8 (5), 2.3 (3)

North Norfolk 3.8 (4), 1.0 (1)

West Devon 3.6 (2), 0.0 (0)

Gosport 3.5 (3), 2.4 (2)

Thanet 3.5 (5), 5.6 (8)

Havant 3.2 (4), 2.4 (3)

South Holland 3.2 (3), 1.1 (1)

Copeland 2.9 (2), 4.4 (3)

Boston 2.9 (2), 5.7 (4)

Tendring 2.0 (3), 1.4 (2)

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 3.3 (3)