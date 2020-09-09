In Pictures: Keeping the coast safe – RNLI marks Emergency Services Day

The RNLI has released a series of photos showing crew and lifeguards at work during the Covid-19 pandemic to mark Emergency Services Day.

The event, also referred to as 999 Day, began with a two-minute silence at 9am on September 9, to represent the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised emergency responders, saying: “You are heroes of British life, doing what you do not for the plaudits but out of a sheer sense of duty and a determination to serve the public.

“All of us in this country owe each of you a debt of gratitude.”

To mark the occasion, the RNLI has shared new images of its work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swanage volunteer lifeboat crew members during one of the first training exercises the station held following the easing of lockdown restrictions (Nathan Williams/RNLI)

Training with the Swanage volunteer lifeboat crew (Nathan Williams/RNLI)

A Shannon class lifeboat from RNLI Swanage Lifeboat Station at sea during a training exercise in rough weather (Nathan Williams/RNLI)

RNLI Redcar Lifeboat Station crew member Adam Enderwick is ready for action (Dave Cocks/RNLI)

Crew members from RNLI West Kirby on an exercise during the coronavirus outbreak (David Edwards/RNLI)

Poole volunteer lifeboat crew members outside the boathouse (Nathan Williams/RNLI/)

RNLI Poole lifeboat crew undertake a recent rescue (RNLI Poole)

Lifeboat crew members and a lifeguard wear PPE in Rhyl (Callum Robinson/RNLI)

Lifeguards George Davies and Matty Jones offer advice to swimmers in Rhyl (Nathan Williams/RNLI)