What the papers say – September 8

The growing likelihood of the Prime Minister abandoning the Brexit agreement features prominently in the Tuesday papers.

The Guardian says diplomatic cables have revealed EU scepticism about Boris Johnson’s intentions in Brexit talks.

The Daily Telegraph appears to fan those flames with a story saying the Prime Minister will tell the EU the Brexit deal “never made sense”, a theme echoed by the Daily Express quoting the PM saying he “will not back down”.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will warn Mr Johnson “not to backtrack” on the Brexit divorce deal, according to the Financial Times.

The i says the Brexit talks are on the brink of collapse, with Mr Johnson warning there will be “no compromise”.

The Independent says Mr Johnson has been warned he risks inflicting “huge damage” on Britain’s national interests and its standing on the world stage if he goes back on what the Government has agreed upon.

And The Times says senior Tories have told Mr Johnson watering down the Brexit deal would be “dangerous”, while also leading on health secretary Matt Hancock warning people to not “kill granny” with the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror splashes with the story of footballers Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden breaching coronavirus protocols, under the headline of “You stupid boys”.

The Daily Mail says up to £3.5 billion pounds might have been lost through fraud and blunders relating to the Government’s furlough scheme.

And Metro leads on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying they have repaid the taxpayer-funded £2.4 million spent on their Frogmore Cottage renovations – a development for which the Daily Star has taken credit.