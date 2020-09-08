Three former G4S Care and Justice Services executives charged with fraud

Three former executives of G4S Care and Justice Services have been charged with defrauding the Ministry of Justice.

Richard Morris, former managing director of the company, and two ex-directors of its electronic monitoring business – former commercial director Mark Preston and former finance manager James Jardine – are each charged with seven counts of fraud.

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of committing the offences in relation to false representations made to the MoJ between 2009 and 2012, the Serious Fraud Office said.

The trio are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on October 6.