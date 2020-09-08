Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Plumpest pumpkins being picked ahead of Halloween carve

UK News | Published:

A farm in Scotland is opening up its pumpkin fields to visitors.

Pumpkin fields

It may be a little while yet to Halloween but the rush is on to secure the plumpest pumpkins.

Four-year-old Harris Stevenson, from Fife, loaded up a wheelbarrow at Craigies Farm in Queensferry, which will be opening up its pumpkin fields to visitors for the tenth consecutive year.

They will be able to book an appointment to pick their own pumpkins in October.

Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craigies Farm pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craigies Farm pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pumpkin fields
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News