In Pictures: Plumpest pumpkins being picked ahead of Halloween carve

It may be a little while yet to Halloween but the rush is on to secure the plumpest pumpkins.

Four-year-old Harris Stevenson, from Fife, loaded up a wheelbarrow at Craigies Farm in Queensferry, which will be opening up its pumpkin fields to visitors for the tenth consecutive year.

They will be able to book an appointment to pick their own pumpkins in October.

