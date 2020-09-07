Harry Dunn’s family to meet with top prosecutor amid talks over trial in absence

The family of Harry Dunn has been invited to a meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) amid Government discussions about the possibility of a trial in the absence of the teenager’s alleged killer.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn were contacted by the office of Max Hill QC on Monday with an invitation to a “further meeting to discuss the case”.

Last month, the family was informed that the Attorney General, Suella Braverman QC, was considering the possibility of a virtual trial or a trial in the absence of 43-year-old Anne Sacoolas.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions invited the Dunn family to a meeting (Home Office/PA)

The American national was charged with causing death by dangerous driving last December – which was the last time the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s parents were invited to meet with Mr Hill.

The suspect claimed diplomatic immunity following a fatal road crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

She was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

An extradition request, submitted by the Home Office, was refused by the US State Department in January, a decision they have since described as “final”.

The family last met the DPP following the charging decision last year (David Mirzoeff/PA)

At the meeting with the Director of Public Prosecutions on Wednesday, the PA news agency understands Mr Hill QC will be joined by Director of Legal Services Gregor McGill and Chief Crown Prosecutor for the East Midlands Janine Smith.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Charlotte Charles told PA: “We are hopeful that this horrendous time in our life is coming to an end and that we can soon begin to put the pieces of our shattered lives together.

“We are grateful to the authorities for everything that they have done so far, and we hope that the meeting with the DPP will be a positive one.”

Charlotte Charles said she hoped the ‘horrendous time’ in her life was coming to an end (Ben Birchall/PA)

Giving his thoughts on the meeting invitation, family spokesman Radd Seiger said: “We have been consistent throughout this campaign that you do not get to kill somebody and walk away, no matter who you are.

“Our objective all along has not been to seek vengeance or retribution, but to ensure that justice is done.

“We are pleased to have been invited to meet with the DPP and are hopeful that this is a step towards helping this family put this nightmare behind them.”

Confirming the meeting, a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokeswoman said: “We have offered a meeting with the family of Harry Dunn to give them an update on the steps the CPS is taking to secure justice in this case.

“We know this is a difficult time for the family and continue to work with partners across Whitehall to achieve this end.”